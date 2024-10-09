Avalanche Trading Up 1.9% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.54 billion and $292.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $25.92 or 0.00042641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,561,534 coins and its circulating supply is 406,558,434 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

