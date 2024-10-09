Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 163,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 45.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

