AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Holdings Lowered by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,530 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after buying an additional 246,462 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in AvidXchange by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,170,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVDX. UBS Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 19,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $157,767.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,265.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.