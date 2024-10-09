Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.