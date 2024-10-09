AVINOC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $350.84 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $350.84 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00253406 BTC.
AVINOC Profile
AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.
Buying and Selling AVINOC
