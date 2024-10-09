Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $698.19 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00007383 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $698.19 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00014555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,159.00 or 1.00003362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00053447 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,140,008 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,082,205.76287508 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.60178676 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,816,955.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

