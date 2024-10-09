Axie Infinity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.90 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $680.34 million and approximately $26.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00007301 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.31 or 1.00262176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052679 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,144,339 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,082,205.76287508 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.60178676 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 482 active market(s) with $34,816,955.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

