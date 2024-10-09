Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 142,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 99,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 280,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.5% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 83,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 239,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

