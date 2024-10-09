Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,689,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

