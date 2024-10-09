Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 298 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 237,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 165,743 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,342,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.34. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

