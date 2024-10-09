Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

