Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a market cap of $502.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.