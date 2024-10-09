Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Humana alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.86.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.58 and its 200-day moving average is $342.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.