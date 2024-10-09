Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

