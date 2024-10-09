Axiom Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $901.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

