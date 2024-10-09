Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,299,000 after buying an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

