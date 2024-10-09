Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 400,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
RSPT opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
