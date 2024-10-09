Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 165,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

