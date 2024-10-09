Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

EEM stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.