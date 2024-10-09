Axiom Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Clorox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.81 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.