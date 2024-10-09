Axiom Advisory LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.