Axiom Advisory LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 245,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 113,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

