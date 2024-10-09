Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Charter Communications by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $327.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

