Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 933,008 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 549,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

