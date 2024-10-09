Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 2,036 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

