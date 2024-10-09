Axiom Advisory LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,423.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

