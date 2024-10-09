Axiom Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 99,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

