Axiom Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get State Street alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in State Street by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 119,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,136,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

STT opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.