Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.72. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.