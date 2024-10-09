AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. 237,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,529. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.