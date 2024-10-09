Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,058 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

