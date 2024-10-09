Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

