Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iteris were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 270,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 24.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $308.13 million, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

