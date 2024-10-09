Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

