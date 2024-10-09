B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UROY

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.22. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.