B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 281,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,003,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 384,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 147,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 188,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.