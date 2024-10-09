B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.62. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.