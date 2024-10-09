B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,775 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 159,987 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

