B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 405,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 302,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 89,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

KORP opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $48.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

