B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

