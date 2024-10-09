B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Onsemi alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.