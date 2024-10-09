B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,915.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

