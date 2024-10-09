B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 180.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 27,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.