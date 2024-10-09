B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $411.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

