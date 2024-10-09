B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

