B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $10,008,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 350.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

