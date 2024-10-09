B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $197.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.