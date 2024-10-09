B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $268,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amdocs by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,207,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,253,000 after purchasing an additional 444,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.