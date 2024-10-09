B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $283,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

