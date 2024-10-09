B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,977 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

